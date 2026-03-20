Systemd Introduces Birth Date Support for Upcoming Linux Desktop Age Controls

Whether you like it or not, the recently much-discussed age-verification requirements are beginning to influence how the Linux desktop is built. In light of this, systemd now includes a
birthDate field in its user record format, representing an initial step toward standardizing age-related metadata in the Linux desktop stack.
This update, merged via pull request, extends systemd’s userdb JSON structure to include a user’s full date of birth. The field serves as a system-level source of truth, enabling other components to access age-related information as needed. Users cannot edit this field directly. It must be set by an administrator, typically using the
homectl tool.
It is important to understand that this addition does not itself enforce age restrictions or verification. Instead, it provides foundational data for other services. In parallel, xdg-desktop-portal developers are introducing APIs that allow sandboxed applications to determine content accessibility based on user age.
This approach follows the established portal model in Flatpak-based environments. Applications do not access sensitive user data directly. Instead, they request information through a controlled interface. Here, the portal is expected to return only limited results, such as an age bracket or an allow-or-deny decision, rather than the actual birth date.
With that said, systemd acts solely as a backend provider in this architecture. By storing a consistent birth date at the system level, it allows higher-level components, such as portals or account services, to make age-related decisions without requiring each application to implement its own logic or storage.
This development is linked to a broader regulatory context. The systemd pull request references new legal requirements, including California AB-1043, Colorado SB26-051, and Brazil’s Lei 15.211/2025. These laws expand obligations for age verification, parental controls, and access restrictions for minors online.
Expectably, this sparked discussion among developers. Some believe storing a full date of birth introduces unnecessary sensitive data and suggest that age ranges may suffice for most cases. Others argue that retaining the original data at the system level offers flexibility, with stricter controls applied by higher layers such as portals.
Technically, the distinction between storage and exposure is key. Systemd stores the complete birth date, but applications interact only with mediated results from portal APIs, where portals serve as gatekeepers between sandboxed applications and system resources.
But what about systemd-free distributions, like Void, Alpine, Devuan, etc.? Without systemd’s userdb and the
birthDate field, they will likely need to either provide an alternative data source, such as by extending AccountsService, or return limited responses through portal APIs, which will certainly require additional development work on their part.
Finally, to reiterate: adding a
birthDate field does not immediately affect the user experience on Linux systems. In any case, however, it clearly signals an effort across projects to support age-aware behavior in desktop applications. And by all accounts, it seems that a move in this direction is becoming increasingly inevitable.
7 Comments
This kind of age verification is a way to broadcast to perps that this user is a juvenile and vulnerable. Not the intent, but the result. There are 24 excellent desktop distributions that currently refuse to use SystemD. There are a few others that are intended for servers or hypervisors. (And there is always the *BSD world.) Several distributions have already fallen into line, but just as many have objected and refused to implement. Some have license detail added to their distribution indicating that it is licensed to be used anywhere in the world EXCEPT where such requirements are law. (Of course, that does not stop people form USING the distribution, it just provides them legal protection for not submitting to that law. Commercial distributions do not have access to that recourse if they want to sell support in those locations.)
Maybe time to start exploring BSD ?
The usual Red Hat modus operandi.
I am not against providing my age range, neither am I against Red Hat implementing this for their own software to comply with the law and avoid fines, like every project should.
But this is just yet another attempt from Red Hat at controlling the Linux stack further by acting as the white knight offering a solution that they will control, despite no one asking them to. They’re overreaching and overbearing as usual, acting with their chronic toxicity.
Moreover, Red Hat is the company I trust the least with storing my data (even less than Microsoft)
And forcing this down everyone’s throats via systemd to lock you into systemd tentacles and their software even further is just really pathetic at this point. Contrary to 15 years ago, everyone understands the little influence game of Red Hat these days. We know they’re trying hard and unethically to extinguish any competition.
Then, there is very little justification to using systemd for home usage over other init systems anyways.
Only a small minority actually makes use of more than 10% of systemd bloat, or more than a few common services, on their personal computers.
You don’t lose anything and you have performance gains when using alternatives. It’s actually hard to go back to systemd once you’ve seen the other side.
I recently switched to the dinit partition I had been preparing, exactly for this, to eliminate another Red Hat piece of software from my computers.
In other news, they have taken over Grub within (non-)freedesktop (also controlled by Red Hat), I bet you it’s to kill it off within 3 years and force systemd-boot down everyone’s throats. This is getting old now after they did the same with X Server, their ways are so obvious now as seen on all topics.
The not elected EU Commission, also called a dictatorship, posted very clearly that this “age verification” will be done through the coming “E-ID”. Just search for “age verification” in combination with “E-ID” or any other pseudonym for the digital certificates like “EUID”, “Green Pass”, “EU Green Pass”, “Vaccination Pass” etc. The Greek government actually called it “Freedom Pass”. Don’t laugh, it’s bitter reality.
This is all about identification, control and possibly keeping people out. The EU is already “sanctioning” EU citizens.
The only way to enforce this “age verification” scheme is by forcing all software and hardware makers to prevent owners and users from manipulating the surveillance measures on their own computers, including “smart phones”. We already have that with Android, which is based on Linux. Proof of concept. The argument will be that children must preventing the “age verification” process, which naturally also means that adults must not be able to manipulate the system.
Companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are already working on that. But who would be the “trusted” company that brings the dystopian measures to Linux? IBM Red Hat with systemd.
There is one component missing: The boot loader. No problem with UEFI, because enforcing “secure boot” is all it takes. Well, controlling the secret key infrastructure is also needed. Guess why Windows 11 requires TPM 2. But you might think now that there are alternatives, like grub. Besides that such options might be simply no longer part of the BIOS (we called that the “monitor program” a few decades ago), guess who just took over grub: FreeDesktop.org, which happens to be controlled by IBM Red Hat. Look at what they did to X11 in order to manipulate the market in favor of the IBM Red Hat project Wayland and you will understand what they might be willing to do to grub.
This is all well prepared. The only thing that is not reality yet is the legislation, except for Brazil.
“Age verification” is not just about an API. And of course it has nothing to do with the protection of minors. The Epstein Elites are the ones who are pushing “age verification”.
The new control system with digital certificates (E-ID …) is so important for dystopia, because the digital certificates are the basis of the coming central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Nothing is more valuable than having total control over the entire financial system wold-wide.
BTW, the WHO is preparing the next “pandemic”.
https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2026/03/18/default-calendar/who-epi-win-webinar-preparing-for-and-responding-to-an-influenza-pandemic-what-is-the-pip-framework
The first genetic engineering experiment called “vaccination” 5 years already brought us the same digital certificates, even under the same names like “Green Pass”.
The end has come, the mass control has begun. All software will use this API, and in the near future, we won’t be able to deny access to any software without verification. After the birth age, the ID will be implemented.
The filing begins, children have nothing to do with it 😉
Truly, if this was about keeping kids away from social media, I would be for it. Hell, I’d go further. Get mobile phones and laptops out of schools. I’d go even further. The mobile networks should be shutdown. The harm done by smartphones is too great to comprehend.
Not going to happen of course. Too much money involved. The responsibility will be pushed down the chain.
I cannot see these developments as anything other than the thin of the wedge. Once in place, why stop at just “age”? You can be locked out of your own computer for all manor of characteristics and ideology.
Agreed. A lot of people rightly attack these laws for the reasons you’ve mentioned, but always fallback on the glorified platitude of “it’s the parent’s responsibility” when it comes to the actual issue if the harm done to children by these devices.
This harm which goes way beyond access to 18+ content. A lot of children’s entertainment is literally (not figuratively, extensive research really goes into this) engineered to be as addictive and this harmful as possible.
“It’s the parents responsibility” – but parents aren’t doing their responsibility. They’re giving internet enabled tablets to toddlers and then drugging them when (suprised pikachu face) they have behavioural problems and can’t concentrate at school. You can barely go out for in public today without being subjected to the sounds from some tablet shoved in the hands of a child. This is abuse and neglect and something needs to be done about it, actually. Not this though, this is at best a waste of time, and at worst the thin of the wedge as you mentioned.