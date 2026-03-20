Wine 11.5 Improves Linux Compatibility with New Build System Changes

Wine 11.5 introduces C++ build system support, improved Linux integration, and several fixes that enhance stability and compatibility across applications.

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer that allows Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has released version 11.5, the fifth maintenance update in the stable 11.x series.

A major update is the addition of C++ support in the build system. The release also includes bundled International Components for Unicode libraries. Shipping ICU directly improves consistency in text handling and localization, reduces dependence on system libraries, and minimizes compatibility issues.

Moreover, Wine 11.5 adds support for Syscall User Dispatch on Linux, allowing better control over system call handling, thus improving compatibility with applications and games that use direct system calls.

The release also provides several fixes for VBScript compatibility, resolving issues in applications that depend on legacy scripting and ensuring more reliable execution.

As with previous releases, this update includes bug fixes, resolving 22 issues that addressed crashes and installation failures in various applications and games.

Notable fixes address issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Detroit Become Human, where direct syscall usage caused crashes. Additional fixes improve stability in Evernote, Clip Studio Paint, .NET applications, and VBScript handling.

Other improvements address performance regressions in time-related functions, enhance bitmap format handling, and update cryptographic functions, including RSA-OAEP padding. Issues with fonts, file dialogs, and certificate handling have also been resolved.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 11.5’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.