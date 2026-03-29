Celluloid 0.30 Video Player Improves Playback UI

Celluloid, a lightweight video player for Linux built as a frontend to the mpv media player engine, has released v0.30, introducing bug fixes and incremental improvements across the interface and media handling.

One notable fix addresses Blu-ray disc detection, resolving an issue where discs were not recognized. The update also corrects file chooser behavior so it remembers the location of the last opened file.

Celluloid Open-Source Video Player

Several interface issues have also been fixed. Playback controls and the seek bar no longer appear reversed in right-to-left locales. The timestamp popover shown when hovering over the seek bar now displays in the correct position.

Moreover, the shortcuts dialog has been updated to use libadwaita, and localization support has been expanded with new translations added for Cornish, Kazakh, and Uzbek.

As usual, the release includes other changes and fixes not listed in the summary. Full details are available in the project’s Git changelog.