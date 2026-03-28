MX Linux Takes Clear Stance Against Age Verification Requirements

In its latest weekly update, MX Linux has publicly opposed age-verification requirements, as the project rejects implementing age verification at the operating system level. Developers cite concerns about user privacy, feasibility, and consistency with open source principles.

“While we wait on court challenges and to see if and how these laws apply to non-commercial open source operating systems and applications, let me assure users that no one on the team at MX wants to implement something like age verification.“

In addition, MX Linux directly addresses users in countries where such regulations are being introduced, making clear that regulatory pressure should be directed at policymakers rather than open source projects.

“So my suggestion for those in the US, and other countries, is to lobby your government representatives, federal, state, or whatever your country has, and not your linux distro.”

The statement comes at a time when age verification is being actively discussed across multiple areas of the Linux stack. Proposals have ranged from desktop-level integration to lower-level components, including identity-related attributes managed by core system services. Several of these efforts have already faced strong resistance from developers and maintainers.

In light of these events, MX Linux joins others in opposing these measures. The project argues that adding age verification to general-purpose operating systems would require handling sensitive user data and increasing system complexity.

So, in short, MX Linux has no plans to adopt or support age verification, aligning itself with the prevailing stance of nearly all Linux distributions at the moment, which are largely taking a wait-and-see approach as events unfold.