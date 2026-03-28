Fish Shell 4.6 Brings Better Emoji Handling, Bash Compatibility

Fish, a popular, user-friendly command-line shell, has announced version 4.6, a maintenance update that builds on the 4.0 series with improved emoji rendering: the default emoji width is now 2, matching modern terminal environments. Users on older desktops can restore the previous setting by adjusting the fish_emoji_width variable to 1.

Moreover, interactive features have been enhanced. The tab completion pager now left-justifies column descriptions for better readability. Plus, Fish also recognizes the SHELL_PROMPT_PREFIX , SHELL_PROMPT_SUFFIX , and SHELL_WELCOME environment variables, enabling system-level tools like systemd’s run0 to modify the shell prompt or display startup messages.

Regarding terminal handling, the set_color command now offers individual control over italics, reverse mode, strikethrough, and underline, as well as explicit foreground and reset options. A startup delay issue on macOS has also been resolved.

Compatibility with Bash has been enhanced as well: Fish now supports |& as an alternative syntax for piping both standard output and standard error, consistent with Bash.

Additional fixes improve signal handling and stability. Signals like SIGWINCH , triggered during terminal resizing, no longer interrupt builtin command output. A crash when suspending certain pipelines with Ctrl+Z has been resolved, and fish_indent now preserves comments and newlines before brace blocks.

Finally, this release also addresses regressions from earlier versions, including fixes for prompt redraw artifacts, command completion for commands starting with a dash, restored --color= support in history, and corrections to vi-mode behavior.

For more details, see the changelog.