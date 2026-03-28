GIMP 3.2.2 Released With Bug Fixes for Layers, PSD, and SVG Import

GIMP 3.2.2 image editor delivers bug fixes for layer rendering, PSD import, and SVG scaling, improving stability after the 3.2 release.

GIMP 3.2.2 has just been released as the first maintenance update in the 3.2 series, addressing several bugs affecting core functionality. Notably, it resolves a regression where layers with filters such as Drop Shadow failed to render within layer groups.

File format support has been expanded as well, with the PSD plug-in now importing all channels from multichannel images and offering improved support for PSD data in TIFF and JPEG containers.

Moreover, the PaintShop Pro plug-in now loads active selection shapes accurately. Import plug-ins for FITS, TIM, PAA, ICNS, PVR, SFW, and JIF have also been strengthened.

GIMP 3.2.2 Image Editor

Vector layer handling has been improved based on user feedback, and SVG path import issues have been resolved. The “scale imported paths to fit image” option now applies scaling correctly according to user preference.

Additional fixes include properly preserving color profiles in the legacy Tile filter and enabling the “Send by Email” option in AppImage builds. Manual page generation has also been updated.

The release also introduces several UI improvements. The histogram dock now takes active selections into account when computing unique colors. Image import dialogs support direct rotation preview selection, and plug-in resource selectors now use keyboard mnemonics. Filter visibility toggling and shortcut labeling have also been refined.

The Windows build has been streamlined by removing 32-bit support, reducing installer size by over 100 MB, and improving performance. In parallel, work is underway to modernize the macOS build process, transitioning to automated builds via GitLab CI.

Last but not least, GEGL, the image-processing engine used by GIMP, v0.4.70 has also been released, providing bug fixes for core components, including the GeglPath API and image save operations.

For more details, see the announcement

GIMP 3.2.2 is available through official channels, including AppImage, Flatpak, Snap, Windows installer, Microsoft Store, and macOS packages, with additional macOS builds expected soon. Development is ongoing for future 3.2 updates and the upcoming GIMP 3.4 feature cycle.