Java 26 Released With HTTP 3 Support and Performance Gains

Java 26 is now available, featuring HTTP/3 support, enhanced G1 garbage collector performance, faster JVM startup, and new APIs.

Exactly six months after the previous 25 LTS release, Oracle has just rolled out Java 26. This version includes 10 JDK Enhancement Proposals, featuring 4 preview features, 1 incubator module, and numerous improvements to the runtime, libraries, and tooling.

A key language update expands pattern matching to better support primitive types in instanceof and switch statements. In addition, the G1 garbage collector’s performance improves by reducing synchronization between application and GC threads. Startup and warm-up times are also reduced through ongoing Project Leyden efforts.

A new ahead-of-time object caching mechanism allows pre-initialized objects to load efficiently with any garbage collector, including low-latency options such as ZGC. The HTTP Client API now supports HTTP/3, providing lower latency and more reliable network communication with minimal code changes.

Java 26 also delivers security enhancements, including a new API for encoding and decoding cryptographic keys and certificates in PEM format. Additional updates provide support for hybrid public key encryption and post-quantum-ready JAR signing.

Concurrency advances with the latest preview of structured concurrency, which treats related tasks as a single unit of work. This approach simplifies error handling and cancellation, improving the reliability of multithreaded applications. Another preview feature, lazy constants, enables more flexible initialization of immutable data while maintaining performance.

The Vector API receives another incubator update, allowing developers to express vector operations that compile to optimized CPU instructions. Java 26 also removes the legacy Applet API, completing a deprecation process that began years ago.

Finally, the update introduces various runtime and tooling enhancements, including faster JVM startup, expanded JIT compilation, improved heap management, and updated developer tools such as enhanced JVM metrics and region-based file uploads in the HTTP client.

For more details, refer to Oracle’s announcement.

Java 26 is available now and will receive updates until September 2026, when it is scheduled to be superseded by Java 27.

As with previous releases, the platform is built on the OpenJDK project, meaning OpenJDK 26 delivers the same core features and serves as the upstream, fully open-source implementation used by most Java distributions.