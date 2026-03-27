Hyprland 0.54.3 Wayland Compositor Released With Crash Fixes

Hyprland 0.54.3 delivers fixes for crashes in compositor, layout handling, and XWayland, improving overall stability in this patch release.

The Hyprland project has released version 0.54.3, a small patch update that builds on 0.54.2 with targeted fixes. Among them, multiple crash scenarios have been addressed. These include a null pointer crash in layout target handling, a layershell popup crash from invalid monitor references, and an assertion failure in scroll handling when resuming from suspend.

Additional safeguards have been added in the layout code to prevent null workspace access during window position updates.

The compositor also received adjustments to how fullscreen states are processed. The update ensures only effective modes are used where necessary, with refinements in how window coordinates are calculated and expanded. Window rule handling has been consolidated to ensure consistent application of group flags.

On the protocol side, Hyprland 0.54.3 fixes issues in image copy capture handling and removes non-protocol-related errors. Workspace protocol updates are now scheduled more reliably after output changes, addressing state propagation inconsistencies.

Moreover, the hyprctl utility now produces correct JSON output for the submap command. Desktop rules handling has been corrected for static rules and content types. Mouse behavior has improved by fixing precise input handling in the dwindle layout and simulating pointer movement when layer surfaces change.

Finally, the update addresses a potential buffer overflow risk in XWayland socket path handling, improving robustness in mixed Wayland and X11 environments.

For more details, see the changelog.

Hyprland 0.54.3 is a routine stability-focused update and is recommended for all users running the 0.54 series.