SystemRescue 13 Released With Linux Kernel 6.18 and GParted 1.8.1

Arch-based SystemRescue 13 updates to Linux kernel 6.18, enhances HiDPI support, and upgrades core tools such as GParted and bcachefs.

SystemRescue, an Arch-based Linux live system with Xfce desktop for repairing and troubleshooting unbootable systems, has just released version 13.

This release updates the kernel to 6.18.20 LTS for improved hardware compatibility and stability. Storage support is enhanced with bcachefs tools, and bcachefs’ kernel module is upgraded to version 1.37.3.

Moreover, this release improves usability on high-resolution displays by using the kernel’s default font to prevent small text on HiDPI screens. A new script also adjusts the scaling factor based on the configuration.

SystemRescue 13

SystemRescue 13 introduces new utilities and package updates. The yq command-line tool is now included for processing YAML, XML, and TOML formats. The Python-based iotop has been replaced with the C implementation, iotop-c . Additional tools include fatsort and nss-mdns .

Disk management is improved with GParted upgraded to version 1.8.1. Additionally, the release includes a fix for the yay-prepare script, resolving errors that previously caused it to fail.

For more details, see the changelog. The Live ISO images are available for download here.