GNOME 48.10 Released as Final Bugfix Update for GNOME 48

GNOME 48.10 is out as the last maintenance update in the GNOME 48 lifecycle, focusing on fixes across core components like Shell, GTK, and Mutter.

GNOME 48.10 has been released as the final maintenance-focused update in the GNOME 48 series, closing this branch with a set of bug fixes and stability improvements.

It delivers fixes across the core desktop stack, including GNOME Shell, Mutter, GTK3, GVfs, and libsoup. Key components updated in this release include:

GNOME Shell 48.8

Mutter 48.8

GTK3 3.24.52

GVfs 1.58.4

libsoup 3.6.6

Nautilus 48.7

GNOME Control Center 48.7

The changes resolve bugs affecting stability, security, and desktop behavior. GNOME Shell fixes issues with lock screen focus after resume, keyboard layout handling in password fields, and navigation in quick settings. Mutter addresses input handling problems, rendering issues, and crashes.

GTK3 receives many fixes targeting Wayland behavior, focus handling, rendering issues, and memory leaks. GVfs includes fixes for security issues related to FTP handling and improves validation of paths and URIs. libsoup updates address memory handling problems, header validation, and HTTP parsing.

The release notes a change in GTK3 maintenance. Future updates will be less frequent and limited to critical fixes, with the next release expected in 2027.

For more details, see the official announcement or check the full list of changes.

Systems still running GNOME 48 should upgrade to this version for the latest fixes, then transition to newer releases, with GNOME 50 already available and GNOME 49 in maintenance phase.