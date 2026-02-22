Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 8, 2026 (Feb 16 – 22)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Sparky 8.2, KDE Plasma 6.6, COSMIC 1.0.7, Fish Shell 4.5, PipeWire 1.6, Bottles 62, open-source community launches MinIO fork, and more.

Welcome to Week 8 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from February 16 to 22.

Linux Distributions

This week brought two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Have a great week ahead!