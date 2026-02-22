Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 8, 2026 (Feb 16 – 22)

Welcome to Week 8 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from February 16 to 22.
Linux Distributions
This week brought two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Sparky 8.2 Refreshes KDE Plasma, LXQt, MATE, and Openbox Editions
- DietPi 10.1 Released with NanoPi Zero2 Support and WhoDB Integration
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Released, This Is What’s New
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.7 Improves Workspaces Overview
- Fish Shell 4.5 Fixes Vi Mode Regressions and Improves History Search
- PipeWire 1.6 Released with LDAC Decoder and 128 Channel Audio Support
- Lutris 0.5.20 Improves Proton Integration and Adds Steam Family Source
- What’s Up Docker 8.2 Enables Digest Watching by Default
- ProtonUp-Qt v2.15 Adds dwproton and Fixes Lutris Wine-GE Directory
- Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released With Performance Improvements
- Bottles 62.0 Adds Dynamic Launcher Portal Support
- Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Released with KEPUB Improvements
- Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.2 and 20.04 OTA-12 Roll Out With VoLTE and Xperia X Fixes
- LibreOffice 25.8.5 Released with 62 Bug Fixes Across Writer, Calc, and Impress
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.14 Drops armv7 Support
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- KDE Responds to FUD Over Alleged systemd Mandate
- KDE Plasma 6.7 to Add Desktop Switching in Overview
- Budgie Desktop 11 Preview 1 to Introduce Multi-Panel Support and Tiling
- Open-Source Community Launches MinIO Fork
- Bitwarden Community Survey Reveals Top Privacy Tools for 2026
- Pocketblue Brings Fedora Atomic Linux to Mobile Devices
- Netbase Brings NetBSD Userland Utilities to Linux
- Let’s Encrypt Introduces DNS-PERSIST-01 for Persistent ACME DNS Validation
- Oracle Announces New Community Engagement Strategy for MySQL
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 7 of 2026 (Jan 9 – 15), you can catch up here, where you’ll find KaOS 2026.02, Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, Parrot OS 7.1, Linux kernel 6.19, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.6, GNOME 49.4, Mesa 26.0, Vim 9.2, Linux Mint January 2026 Report Highlights Record Donations, MOS Is a New Open-Source Server OS, XFS Could Gain a Self-Healing Feature in Linux Kernel 7.0, and more.
