Tails 7.5 Updates Tor Browser to 15.0.7 and Improves Thunderbird Security

Tails 7.5, a privacy-focused Linux distro, upgrades Tor Browser to 15.0.7, updates the Tor client to 0.4.9.5, and improves Thunderbird security.

Tails 7.5, a new version of the privacy-focused Linux distro that routes all internet connections through the Tor network, is now available with an upgraded Tor Browser to 15.0.7 and an updated Tor client to 0.4.9.5. Plus, the browser’s home page is now simpler, reducing clutter and improving clarity for users.

Another highlight on this update is that the system now installs the Thunderbird mail client as Additional Software when both the Thunderbird feature and Additional Software are enabled in Persistent Storage.

This adjustment addresses a recurring issue: new Thunderbird releases from Mozilla often arrive soon after a Tails release, leaving users temporarily on an outdated version with known security vulnerabilities.

Tails 7.5

By shifting Thunderbird to Additional Software stored in Persistent Storage, Tails ensures the latest version is installed automatically at each startup. When successful, users will see a Thunderbird migration dialog indicating the application has been installed from Persistent Storage to improve security.

Finally, Tails 7.5 also expands localization by adding a Mexican Spanish language pack for Thunderbird, alongside the existing Spanish (Spain) pack.

For full technical details, refer to the changelog or the release announcement.

Automatic upgrades are supported from Tails 7.0 or later, allowing users to update to 7.5 while keeping their Persistent Storage intact. If automatic upgrades fail or the system does not start correctly afterward, a manual upgrade path remains available.