Bottles 62.0 Adds Dynamic Launcher Portal Support

Bottles 62.0, a Wine prefix manager for running Windows apps on Linux, introduces Dynamic Launcher portal support and adds detailed progress reporting for backups and restore operations.

Bottles, an open-source tool built on Wine that lets users run Windows applications and games on Linux with a user-friendly GUI, has released version 62.0.

A key fix improves GPU detection for devices categorized as “Display controller.” Previously, some graphics hardware in this category was not properly detected. Version 62.0 corrects this, improving compatibility across more systems.

The release also adds support for the Dynamic Launcher portal, which allows sandboxed applications to create and manage application launchers (.desktop entries) on the host system. This improves integration with desktop environments, especially in Flatpak setups.

Moreover, Flatpak development builds get a fix that restores proper functionality to the bottles-cli tool, resolving issues with command-line operations in development builds.

On the visuals side, backup handling now includes visible progress information during backup and restore operations, giving users clearer feedback while these tasks run.

The update also allows adding valid system environment variable names without validation issues. A bug with the daily donation prompt screen has also been fixed.

Last but not least, FSR handling for gaming has been adjusted. Wine-level FSR has been removed, and FSR is now set only when running under Gamescope. As usual, the release includes updated translations.

For more information on all the changes, visit the project’s GitHub changelog.