What’s Up Docker 8.2 enables digest watching by default and adds support for TrueForge and Codeberg registries.

What’s Up Docker (WUD), a self-hosted automation tool designed to keep Docker containers up to date, has just released version 8.2. This update adds support for two more registries: TrueForge Container Registry and Codeberg.

Moreover, digest watching (which tracks image updates by their SHA256 digests instead of tags) is now enabled by default, except for Docker Hub images. WUD 8.2 also improves how tag candidates are handled to make sure:

The same number of semantic version parts is preserved.

The original tag prefix is maintained.

Signature tags are ignored where appropriate.

For Docker Compose users, a new wud.compose.file supported label has been introduced, and an issue affecting YAML files with multiple aliases has been fixed.

Notification and integration improvements include:

A new Rocket.Chat trigger.

SMTP enhancements allowing a display name in the “from” address.

The ability to disable Prometheus metrics.

Behind the scenes, the project’s interface has been modernized and now uses Vue 3, Vuetify 3, and TypeScript. The backend has been upgraded to Node.js 24, and the official Docker image is now based on Alpine.

To learn more, see the changelog.

Finally, if you want to try WUD but aren’t sure how to set it up, our detailed guide will walk you through each step.