Manjaro-Based Mabox Linux 26.02 Released with New Audio Menu

Mabox Linux, a lightweight, rolling-release Linux distribution based on Manjaro and designed around the Openbox window manager, has released version 26.02.

A visible addition is a new audio menu, accessible with the W-a keyboard shortcut or by right-clicking the volume icon in the panel. It provides quick access to volume control via pavucontrol, audio players like the Mabox mini player and PyRadio in terminal mode or show-hide style, and the Cava audio visualizer.

At the same time, the Cava Colorizer module has been rewritten from scratch. The updated default configuration delivers more dynamic sound visualization, and new options let users adjust the appearance and behavior of the Cava visualizer more easily.

Mabox Linux 26.02

The screenshot and screen recording tool, a lightweight FFmpeg-based frontend triggered with W-PrtScr, now records audio correctly. In its settings submenu, users can select image formats for screenshots (PNG, JPG, or WebM).

For desktop recording, options include audio on or off, container format (MKV, WebM, or MP4), and frame rate selection. Recording can be stopped via the system tray icon.

Another notable change is that the Picom compositor is now disabled by default. This decision targets compatibility, as Mabox is often used on older hardware where Picom may cause performance or rendering issues. Users can test Picom with the W-p shortcut to start or stop it manually, and enable it in the Autostart configuration menu if it works reliably on their system.

As usual, the release also includes various minor fixes and improvements across Mabox tools. For more information, see the announcement. Installation images for Mabox 26.02 are available from SourceForge and the project’s official repository.

Image credits: Mabox Linux