Pangolin 1.16 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Adds SSH Auth Daemon

Pangolin, an open-source, self-hosted identity-based remote access platform that combines a tunneled reverse proxy with zero-trust VPN-style access, has released v1.16.

The main new feature is the SSH auth-daemon, which integrates SSH access with Pangolin’s identity system. With it, administrators can now use certificate-based authentication linked to user identities, eliminating the need for static SSH keys.

The auth-daemon runs as a service on infrastructure hosts and works with Pangolin’s networking components to process SSH authentication requests. It issues temporary, signed certificates for login sessions, aligning SSH workflows with the platform’s identity and access model.

Pangolin 1.16 also enhances the visibility of private infrastructure resources. Non-admin and member landing pages now list accessible private resources, giving users a clearer view of what they can access without elevated permissions.

Moreover, the release adds server-side pagination, filtering, sorting, and search for major tables. By moving data processing to the server, performance and scalability improve for larger datasets. Administrators should notice more responsive interfaces when managing large numbers of users, resources, or policies.

Branding flexibility has been expanded to support pathnames in logo URLs, enabling more customized deployments. Plus, users can now delete their accounts directly from the profile page, and the installer script now includes improved user prompts for a smoother setup.

For more information, visit the changelog.