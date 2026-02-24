AOMedia Begins Developing OAC Next Generation Open Audio Codec

The Alliance for Open Media has started developing OAC, a new open-source audio codec intended as the long-term successor to Opus.

The Alliance for Open Media (the consortium behind the AV1 video codec) is developing OAC (Open Audio Codec) as a new open-source audio codec under the 3-Clause BSD license.

The project is available on GitHub and is in its very early stages, aiming to succeed Opus, the widely used format supporting WebRTC, streaming platforms, browsers, and many Linux audio systems.

It has served as the default open audio codec for over a decade, offering low-latency voice and high-quality music encoding. Opus is widely integrated into Linux desktops, browsers, conferencing tools, PipeWire systems, and streaming applications.

Project documentation states that OAC is experimental and not production-ready. There is no finalized specification, standardization timeline, or guarantee of backward compatibility. It is also important to note that OAC currently mirrors Opus capabilities, with no publicly documented functional advantages.

Sampling rates from 8 to 48 kHz

Bit-rates from 6 kb/s to 510 kb/s

Support for both constant bit-rate (CBR) and variable bit-rate (VBR)

Audio bandwidth from narrowband to full-band

Support for speech and music

Support for mono and stereo

Support for multichannel (up to 255 channels)

Frame sizes from 2.5 ms to 60 ms

Good loss robustness and packet loss concealment (PLC)

Floating-point and fixed-point implementation

In other words, at this stage, OAC appears to be just a development fork of Opus under the Alliance for Open Media’s governance. Whether it ultimately replaces Opus or evolves into a complementary format remains to be seen.