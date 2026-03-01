GNU Hurd Finally Runs on x86_64 With New 64-Bit Port

GNU Hurd now supports x86_64 through GNU Guix, marking its first official move beyond 32-bit architecture after decades of development.

If you are not familiar with it, let me shed some light. GNU Hurd is the kernel of the GNU operating system. Unlike the Linux kernel, however, Hurd uses a microkernel design based on GNU Mach. Core services run as separate user-space servers that communicate through message passing. Launched in the early 1990s, Hurd has remained largely experimental.

For decades, GNU Hurd was limited to 32-bit x86 systems. The absence of x86_64 support restricted its use on modern hardware. But not anymore. With 64-bit builds now available in Guix, Hurd can run natively on current x86_64 systems.

The new 64-bit support expands Hurd’s memory addressing and aligns it with current hardware standards. According to the Guix announcement, x86_64 Hurd system images are now available for installation or testing through Guix System tools.

Keep in mind that, despite this progress, GNU Hurd remains experimental. It is not a production-ready alternative to Linux, and hardware support still lags behind mainstream kernels. However, 64-bit builds make it more accessible for developers and researchers interested in its architecture.

For more information, see the announcement.