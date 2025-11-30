Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 48 (Nov 24 – 30, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: EndeavourOS Ganymede, Solus 4.8, CachyOS, Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0, Wine 10.20, Tmux 3.6, Redis 8.4, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS roadmap, KDE Plasma 6.8 will go fully Wayland, and more.

Welcome to the 48th week of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup — your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Nov 24 – 30).

Linux Distributions

This week delivered thirteen notable updates across the Linux world, and as always, I covered them in the articles below.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

This week, I wrote a guide, one that openSUSE fans will appreciate, and another that walks you through finally upgrading your Zorin OS from 17 to 18.

Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!