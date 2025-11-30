Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 48 (Nov 24 – 30, 2025)

Welcome to the 48th week of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup — your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Nov 24 – 30).
Linux Distributions
This week delivered thirteen notable updates across the Linux world, and as always, I covered them in the articles below.
- EndeavourOS Ganymede Arrives with Automatic NVIDIA Driver Detection
- Solus 4.8 Arrives with New Epoch, Polaris Repository
- CachyOS November 2025 Release Adds Accessibility Tools, COSMIC Greeter
- AlmaLinux 10.1 Lands with Full Btrfs Installation Support
- Rocky Linux 10.1 Released with Soft Reboots, XFS Improvements
- Oracle Linux 9.7 Debuts with PQC Security, Updated UEK/RHCK Kernels
- NixOS 25.11 “Xantusia” Ships with GNOME 49, Linux kernel 6.17
- KaOS 2025.11 Ships Plasma 6.5.3, Linux Kernel 6.17
- November Raspberry Pi OS Update Adds HiDPI Scaling
- Armbian 25.11 Brings Mainline U-Boot to More Boards
- Whonix 18.0 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released
- AV Linux 25 for Content Creators Debuts Alongside the New MX Moksha 25
- Ultramarine Linux 43 Picks Plasma as Its New Recommended Edition
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.
- Archinstall 3.0.14 Fixes Snapper-GRUB Snapshots
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0 Debuts With a Complete UI Redesign
- KeePassXC 2.7.11 Lands on Linux with New Attachment Viewer Features
- Wine 10.20 Adds vkd3d 1.18, Fixes Launch Issues
- Niri 25.11 Lands with a New Alt-Tab Switcher, True Maximize
- GNOME 49.2 Released with Bugfixes Across Shell, Mutter, GTK, and Core Apps
- GNOME 48.7 Arrives with Shell, Mutter, and GTK Fixes
- Tmux 3.6 Update Adds Scrollbars, New Theme Mode
- Redis 8.4 Launches with Hybrid Full-Text + Vector Search
- LXD 6.6 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.
- Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Roadmap Reveals GNOME 50, New Default Apps
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Will Add New Media Controls, Widget Tweaks
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Will Go Fully Wayland, Ending Nearly 30 Years of X11 Sessions
- Pebble Watch Software Goes 100% Open Source
- Collabora Office Brings Its Online UI to the Desktop on Linux, Windows, and macOS
- Canonical and AMI Partner to Bring Native Ubuntu Netbooting to Aptio V Firmware
Tutorials That Make a Difference
This week, I wrote a guide, one that openSUSE fans will appreciate, and another that walks you through finally upgrading your Zorin OS from 17 to 18.
- Zypper Package Manager User Guide for openSUSE Users
- How to Upgrade to Zorin OS 18 from 17: A Step-by-Step Guide
Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 47 of 2025 (Nov 17 – 23), you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find AlmaLinux 9.7, Debian Libre, Blender 5.0, KDE Plasma 6.5.3, Bottles 60.0, Proxmox VE 9.1, PHP 8.5, Xen 4.21, openSUSE Agama Installer 18, Git 2.52, iDescriptor Brings iPhone Management to Linux, Linux Dominates the Homelab OS Space, Zorin OS 18 Hits 1 Million Downloads, and more.
keep an eye on Linuxiac
Wishing you a fantastic week ahead!
