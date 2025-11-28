Whonix 18.0 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released

Whonix 18.0 is now available as a major release upgrade. However, if you haven’t heard of it, let me start with a brief introduction.

It’s a Debian-based distro, targeting privacy-focused individuals who require maximum anonymity protections, designed around a security architecture that separates all activities into two virtual machines: a Gateway VM that routes all traffic exclusively through the Tor network, and a Workstation VM that has no direct internet access and can only communicate through the Gateway.

This design isolates applications from the networking stack, preventing IP leaks even if software inside the Workstation is compromised. Now, back to the novelties in the new release.

The most visible shift is the transition to the LXQt desktop environment, replacing Xfce across the system. The release also enables full IPv6 support, introduces a rewritten Wayland-only Kloak for advanced keystroke and mouse deanonymization protection, and integrates the latest Kicksecure components.

Another component that underwent a major overhaul is the Kloak, Whonix’s anti-keystroke and mouse deanonymization tool, which prevents attackers from identifying or profiling a user based on typing or mouse movement. It now supports Wayland exclusively and drops its legacy X11 codebase. This rewrite reduces fingerprinting vectors, improves mouse obfuscation, adds natural scrolling, lowers idle CPU usage, and introduces hardened sandboxing around compositor detection.

Whonix 18.0

Qubes users benefit from Qubes Event Buffering, enabled by default in Qubes R4.3 and later, which provides additional resistance to keystroke timing analysis in virtualized environments.

Networking and Tor initialization also see extensive improvements. IPv6 is now enabled system-wide, including VirtualAddrNetworkIPv6, IPv6 ports in gateway configuration, and autoconfiguration logic across gateway and workstation packages.

Tor startup routines were rewritten to wait for IPv6 bindability properly, verify network interface readiness, and prevent Tor from listening on unavailable IPv6 addresses. The anonymizer configuration now relies on systemd-networkd-wait-online and systemd-tmpfiles for better boot-time performance and reliability.

On top of that, the base system receives multiple refinements during the LXQt migration. Thumbnails are disabled in PCManFM-Qt for privacy, Waybar configurations are restructured, Swaylock is adopted for screen locking, and redundant widgets and desktop elements are removed.

The default image viewer switches to Loupe, and USBGuard is no longer installed by default. Metapackages are reorganized for clarity, and Qubes-Whonix templates are updated to use Debian’s deb822 format and new repository paths.

On the security side, the uwt wrapper for Tor stream isolation introduces improved reliability, better error handling, IPv6-aware proxy logic, and stricter shell options. Tor Browser now uses IPv6 where available, and new IPv6 listening sockets and IPC paths are added across the stack. Firewall components gain improved IPv6 autoconfiguration, support for Qubes IPv6 addressing, and a corrected loopback range.

Qubes-Whonix receives significant cleanup. Deprecated systemd units are removed, duplicate replace-ips runs are eliminated, IPv6 logic is added to the replacer script, and template-specific behavior is corrected. UpdatesProxy waits for Tor more reliably, and renamed packages such as qubes-thunderbird are reflected.

Finally, installer updates round out the release with improved Hyper-V disable scripts for Windows users, clearer logs, cleaner code paths, and better robustness during installation.

For more information, see the announcement.

Whonix 18.0 is available now, and users on Whonix 17 can upgrade in place using the published release-upgrade instructions. New images are available for VirtualBox and KVM, with a separate Qubes-Whonix announcement expected shortly.