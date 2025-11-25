LXD 6.6 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

LXD, a modern system container and virtual machine manager developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has just released LXD 6.6, marking the sixth feature launch in the 6.x series.

One of the headline additions is support for instance placement groups, giving administrators more control over how virtual machines and containers are distributed across cluster members. Kubernetes users receive a new LXD Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver, streamlining volume provisioning and integrating more cleanly with Kubernetes storage workflows.

Storage also sees significant upgrades, including better recovery for custom volumes, consistent behavior between instance and volume snapshots, and the introduction of the HPE Alletra storage driver for enterprise deployments.

On top of that, the release enhances virtual machine behavior with persistent PCIe bus allocation, ensuring hardware paths remain stable across reboots. Projects now support per-project image and backup volumes, helping isolate resources and simplify multi-tenant or multi-project setups.

On the networking side, OVN is gaining configurable DHCP ranges, support for internal network forwards, and internal load balancers to handle more complex virtual network topologies.

Regarding security, LXD 6.6 authentication improves compatibility with external OpenID Connect identity providers. On the UI side, there are several updates: integrated SSH key generation, more detailed reporting for bulk actions, project-level login settings, clearer storage driver configuration, and the ability to save terminal connection preferences for individual instances.

Finally, the release is accompanied by updated tooling. Pylxd 2.3.7 and the LXD Terraform provider 2.6.1 introduce full compatibility with the new API changes in LXD 6.6. Updated binaries are available for download for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

For more information, see the annoucement ot refer to the project’s GitHub page.