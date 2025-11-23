Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 47 (Nov 17 – 23, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: AlmaLinux 9.7, Debian Libre, Blender 5.0, Plasma 6.5.3, Bottles 60.0, Proxmox VE 9.1, PHP 8.5, iDescriptor brings iPhone management to Linux, and more.

Welcome to the 47th week of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup — your go-to source for all things Linux & Open Source. Here’s a look at the biggest Linux and FOSS highlights from the past week (Nov 17 – 23).

Linux Distributions

This week brought two noteworthy releases: an update to the enterprise-focused AlmaLinux 9.x series and a new addition to the Linux ecosystem called Debian Libre, a Debian variant that ships without any non-free repositories.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.

Well, that was all. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 46 of 2025 (Nov 10 – 16), you can catch up by checking here, where you’ll find Debian 13.2, RHEL 10.1, Nitrux 5.0, Wine 10.19, KDE Plasma 6.4.6, Firefox 145, Docker 29, Thunderbird 145, Vivaldi Browser 7.7, Fish Shell 4.2, Traefik Proxy 3.6, Canonical Bringing LTS Support to 15 Years, How to Handle .pacnew Files in Arch Linux, and more.

