Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 47 (Nov 17 – 23, 2025)

Linux Distributions
This week brought two noteworthy releases: an update to the enterprise-focused AlmaLinux 9.x series and a new addition to the Linux ecosystem called Debian Libre, a Debian variant that ships without any non-free repositories.
- AlmaLinux 9.7 Lands With Updated Toolchain
- Debian Libre Live Images Debut for Fully Free Debian Installations
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that made headlines in our news.
- Blender 5.0 Released with a UI Overhaul, Smarter Nodes, and HDR Support
- KDE Plasma 6.5.3 Delivers Bug Fixes Across KWin, Discover, and Breeze
- Bottles 60.0 Launches with Native Wayland Support
- Proxmox VE 9.1 Released With OCI-Based LXC Deployment
- GIMP 3.2 RC1 Introduces SVG Export, New Rasterize Workflow
- PHP 8.5 Introduces URI Extension, Pipe Operator, and Syntax Improvements
- Immich 2.3 Adds Multilingual OCR Models
- Calibre 8.15 E-Book Manager Adds Highlight Dates in Viewer
- Xen 4.21 Hypervisor Arrives With New PDX Compression
- openSUSE’s Agama Installer 18 Released With Overhauled Storage UI
- Direct3D-to-Vulkan Library vkd3d 1.18 Brings HLSL Improvements
- Systemd 259 RC1 Previews SysV Script Removal
- Git 2.52 Delivers Major Speedups for Directory-Wide Change Tracking
- Steam’s Nov 2025 Client Update Brings Expanded Chat Reporting, New Controller Support
- NetworkManager 1.54.2 Adds Support for Reapplying SR-IOV VF Settings
- MariaDB 12.1 Database Arrives with Faster Aria Engine
- Phosh 0.51 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Adds New Location Quick Setting
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
There was also some exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here are the highlights.
- iDescriptor Brings iPhone Management to Linux
- Self-Hosters Confirm It Again: Linux Dominates the Homelab OS Space
- Zorin OS 18 Hits 1 Million Downloads in Just One Month
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Will Introduce Per-Window Screen-Recording Exclusions
- Thunderbird Pro Nears Launch With New Website and $9 Early Bird Plan
- Mozilla Resolves 21-Year-Old Bug, Adds Full XDG Directory Support
- Xubuntu Discloses October Download Site Compromise
- AirPods on Linux? LibrePods Project Makes It Possible
- Systemd Introduces Experimental musl Support
- Solus’s eopkg TUI Solseek Now Offers Full Flatpak Handling
- ClamAV to Cut Signature Database Size by 50%
- Marathon OS Promises BlackBerry 10-Like Fluidity on a Pure Linux Base
