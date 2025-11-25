GNOME 48.7 Arrives with Shell, Mutter, and GTK Fixes

GNOME 48.7 desktop environment is out, delivering fixes across Shell, Mutter, GTK3, and core apps.

The GNOME Project has officially released GNOME 48.7, a maintenance update for the old-stable GNOME 48 desktop environment series, describing it as a “boring bug-fix update”.

Many core modules in the GNOME stack received new version bumps: at-spi2-core moved from 2.56.5 to 2.56.7; Boxes from 48.0 to 48.1; Control Center from 48.4 to 48.5; Shell from 48.5 to 48.7; Mutter from 48.5 to 48.7; LibAdwaita from 1.7.7 to 1.7.9; GTK+-3 from 3.24.50 to 3.24.51; and others.

On top of that, some important key fixes and improvements landed, with the main ones being:

The GNOME Shell 48.7 component addresses several issues, including a wrong network icon on connectivity loss, improved session list sorting on the login screen, extended on-screen keyboard layouts for German and Austrian locales, elimination of zombie VPN authentication helper processes, and fixes for freezes triggered by modifier-only layout shortcut actions.

Mutter received fixes for Wayland fullscreen window constraints and crash stability.

at-spi2-core version 2.56.7 fixes memory leaks and corrects ‘child’ reference handling, which is relevant for accessibility stack users (e.g., Orca and Evolution).

Gnome-remote-desktop 48.3 includes a GPU-related fix for image corruption on some NVIDIA hardware.

However, some GNOME modules didn’t receive an upgrade in this release. The announcement explicitly lists many components—including NetworkManager, the gnome-software package, gnome-session, gnome-settings-daemon, and others—that remain at their previous versions.

For more information, visit the official announcement or review all the changes here.

GNOME 48.7 desktop environment is expected to land in the repos of distributions already offering version 48 over the following weeks. As usual, rolling-release ones will be the first to push it out to their users.