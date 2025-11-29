Wine 10.20 Adds vkd3d 1.18, Fixes Launch Issues

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer that enables Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.20 as a maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

A key change is the upgrade of the bundled vkd3d library to version 1.18. This aligns the Direct3D 12-to-Vulkan translation layer with upstream work, improving overall feature coverage and maintaining compatibility with newer Windows games that rely on modern D3D12 features.

The release also expands support for Windows reparse points, a feature used for advanced filesystem redirection and symbolic link behavior. Alongside this, the Common Controls library continues to receive refactoring following the recent split between v5 and v6 themes, improving the behavior of interface components across Wine’s built-in tools and Windows applications.

Document scanning sees incremental improvement, too, with the addition of a progress dialog that aligns Wine’s imaging APIs more closely with native Windows behavior.

On top of that, Wine 10.20 resolves 31 issues affecting a wide range of applications. Fixes include crash corrections for Civilization, QuarkXPress 2024, Geneforge titles, and Wagotabi, alongside regressions affecting Wine’s virtual desktop display modes and the behavior of Winecfg and Regedit when running without client-side graphics.

Several gaming issues have been addressed, including stuck arrow keys, black-screen rendering problems, and a regression that prevented Windows Steam from launching. A crash affecting many games on discrete NVIDIA GPUs under the new WoW64 setup has also been corrected.

The update further resolves multiple problems in the PlayOnline Viewer, improves controller button mapping for the 8BitDo Pro 2, fixes cmd’s handling of environment variables, and addresses application-specific issues for tools such as grepwinNP3, Meld, imhex, HiveMQ CE, and CLM Explorer.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 10.20’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.