Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Roadmap Reveals GNOME 50, New Default Apps

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS outlines its roadmap with GNOME 50, new default apps, improved Wayland performance, and desktop refinements arriving in April 2026.

Ubuntu’s roadmap for the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” (scheduled for release on April 23, 2026) has been published, revealing some interesting details.

The release will ship with GNOME 50, which is scheduled to appear a month earlier on March 18. Two new default applications will be introduced: Showtime, replacing Totem as the video player, and Resources, replacing the current system monitor. Both are designed to provide a more modern and consistent GNOME-native experience.

Wayland remains the default graphics session, and this cycle targets smoother performance and better reliability on a wider range of Nvidia hardware.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (development branch)

Hardware integration work continues with improved fingerprint reader support. The focus is on SPDM-based fingerprint authentication, bringing more reliable biometric login for OEM-certified devices. Snap applications will also receive deeper desktop integration through improved app identification, refined portal handling, and more predictable launcher and file-association behavior.

The audio stack work in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is exploring new approaches to packaging PipeWire to make updates easier to test and deploy over the long LTS lifecycle. Snap development advances through migration to the core24 base and automated updates for Canonical-maintained snaps, reducing manual maintenance.

There are also some installer and first-boot improvements in place. Keyboard navigation, screen reader behavior, and early-boot accessibility settings are being refined. Additionally, a major enhancement under evaluation introduces the Piper neural speech engine into Orca’s Speech Dispatcher backend, offering lower-latency speech output.

On the security side, enhancements continue the work started in Ubuntu 25.10 by expanding TPM-backed full-disk encryption. Users will be able to add or remove a PIN or passphrase after installation and re-encrypt a disk directly from the Security Center. Plus, permission prompts receive a redesigned, GNOME-aligned interface.

Regarding software management, the App Center will take over full management of DEB packages, deprecating older tools such as Software Properties and consolidating Ubuntu Pro options into the Security Center. This work initiates a broader effort to streamline update settings across Ubuntu Desktop.

Lastly, here’s what’s coming up for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS from here on out until the final release:

Feature Freeze: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 User Interface Freeze: March 12, 2026

March 12, 2026 Beta Release: March 23, 2026

March 23, 2026 Final Freeze: April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026 Final Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Release: April 23, 2026

For more information, see the announcement on Ubuntu Discourse.

For the most impatient, early testing images for Ubuntu 26.04 LTS are already available. Daily-build ISOs and the first development snapshot (Snapshot 1) have been published.