Pebble Watch Software Goes 100% Open Source

Pebble watch software is now 100% open source, including the new mobile app and tools, securing long-term support for all Pebble devices.

As we informed you early this year, Google was open-sourcing the code for Pebble watches, making about 95% of the software available to the community. The last 5%—the mobile app—remained closed. That’s now changed with the announcement of Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble and the person leading its 2025 relaunch under his new company, Core Devices.

As of this week, the entire software stack behind modern Pebble watches, including PebbleOS, the mobile companion app, developer tools, and the Pebble Appstore backend, is now fully open source.

The new open-source mobile app is central to that change. When the original company shut down, Pebble users faced a significant problem: without a companion app, the watches were effectively unusable.

But now, with the redesigned, fully open-source app published on GitHub, anyone can build, maintain, or fork the application for both Android and iOS. The project uses Kotlin Multiplatform, enabling a single codebase across platforms.

Moreover, the Pebble Appstore is receiving a structural update aimed at long-term reliability. The mobile app will soon support multiple Appstore feeds, similar to package managers such as AUR or APT. Anyone can host a Pebble-compatible feed, while the new official feed includes automated backups of apps and watchfaces to Archive.org.

The new Pebble watch series.

The announcement also includes new details on the Pebble Time 2. The watch is currently in the design verification test phase, with production verification and mass production still ahead. Because the Chinese New Year will shut down manufacturing for several weeks, only a small number of units may ship before the holiday.

Most customers can expect delivery in March or April if testing continues on schedule. Color selection will open in the coming weeks, with four options planned: black/black, black/red, silver/blue, and a silver variant expected to use a white band.

For more information, see the Migicovsky’s announcement.

Image credits: Pebbles