Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 40, 2026 (September 28 – October 4)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: OpenMandriva ROME 26.09, Ubuntu 26.10 Beta, Nitrux 7.0, Firefox 157, Wine 11.19, Git 2.56, COSMIC stops accepting AI-generated PRs, and more.

Welcome to Week 40 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from September 28 to October 4.

Linux Distributions

This week brought seven updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Below is a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 39 of 2026 (September 21 to 27), you can catch up here, where you’ll find SparkyLinux 2026.09, Systemd 262, COSMIC Desktop 1.9, Budgie Desktop 10.10.3, Noctalia 5.2, Flatpak 1.18.3, Kitty 0.49, Rsync 3.5.1, Samba 4.25, What’s Up Docker 9.0, Ubuntu Kernels Move to Weekly Releases, Klassik Revives the KDE 3 Desktop on Modern Plasma 6, and many more.

Keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!