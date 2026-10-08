GStreamer 1.28.8 Multimedia Framework Gets Security Fixes

GStreamer, the open-source multimedia framework widely used by Linux applications for audio and video playback, recording, and streaming, has released version 1.28.8 as the eighth maintenance update in its stable 1.28 series.

Among the most notable changes is a fix for a regression in the adaptivedemux2 component that affected HLS and DASH playback. These technologies are commonly used for online video streaming where playback quality adjusts automatically to available network bandwidth.

Audio handling has also received attention. A regression affecting seeking within FLAC audio files has been resolved, along with several fixes for RTP depayloaders and RTSP client handling of Session Description Protocol information. The latter improvements are particularly relevant to network-based media streaming.

On the video side, GStreamer 1.28.8 fixes alpha blending in the VA-API compositor when using Intel graphics drivers. AMD users also benefit from corrections to forced keyframe handling in the AMF AV1 video encoder.

Additional improvements address an issue that could cause some FFmpeg-based audio encoders to get stuck during the draining process. The update also adds dual-mono support and improves audio and video seeking on Windows.

Furthermore, the MXF demuxer now supports reading AAF AIFF-AIFC audio, while the hlssink3 component receives several improvements. Fixes to the ISOBMFF DASH, ISO, and fragmented MP4 muxers address timestamp rollover handling for the year 2036.

Finally, the release includes various memory leak fixes, build corrections, and general stability improvements. The Cerbero build system also receives revised checksum verification, allowing downloads to be retried from alternative mirrors when necessary.

For more information, see the release announcement.

The GStreamer team recommends that all users running earlier 1.28.x versions upgrade to 1.28.8. Prebuilt binaries for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows are expected to become available shortly.