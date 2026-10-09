Ventoy 1.1.18 Adds Experimental SteamOS Support, Linux Boot Fixes

Ventoy, the popular open-source tool for creating multiboot USB drives, has been updated to version 1.1.18.

The headline addition in this release is experimental support for SteamOS recovery images, allowing users to boot these images directly from a Ventoy USB drive. Since the feature is still experimental, some compatibility limitations may remain.

Linux users get several improvements. Ventoy’s remount functionality now allows the partition containing ISO files to be mounted out of the box on mainstream Linux desktop distributions. Previously, accessing this partition after booting a live Linux system required additional steps.

The ISO partition now uses the stable device-mapper name /dev/mapper/VentoyPart , making it easier to identify and mount consistently. The release also fixes duplicate disk icons appearing in the sidebar of some Linux file managers.

Another improvement concerns Clonezilla, the disk imaging and cloning utility. Ventoy 1.1.18 makes the ISO partition mountable when running Clonezilla, allowing users to access files on the same USB drive.

The update fixes boot issues affecting Fedora 45 Beta and Grml 2026.09. It also addresses intermittent persistence failures on Ubuntu Desktop, where changes made during a live session were not always preserved.

For Windows and WinPE users, Ventoy 1.1.18 resolves a Secure Boot version-check failure. The release also adds support for custom Syslinux-based ISO images and improves compatibility with the latest LinuxConsole release.

Finally, VentoyPlugson, the project’s web-based configuration tool, gains additional validation for Boot Conf Replace entries, helping detect configuration problems.

For more information and downloads, see the official Ventoy 1.1.18 release announcement on GitHub.