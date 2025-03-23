Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 12 (Mar 17 – 23, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: EndeavourOS Mercury Neo, Elementary OS 8.0.1, Kali 2025.1a, GNOME 48, GIMP 3, Hyprland 0.48, Wine 10.4, Git 2.49, EU OS on the horizon, and more.

Welcome to week twelve of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted authority for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (March 17 – 23).

Linux Distributions

On the Linux distributions front, we covered the latest EndeavoursOS Mercury Neo update, plus the eye-pleasing Elementary OS 8.0.1, security-focused Kali 2025.1a, and Rescuezilla 2.6, designed for system rescue tasks.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.

Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss

Three exciting things happened this past week: First, a new open-source initiative, EU OS, to develop a Linux distro specifically for Europe’s public sector was announced. Then, the iconic Pebble watches made a comeback. Finally, the Linux kernel might soon be getting some cool new features—more on all this below.

Well, that was all. If you missed last week's news, you can catch up by checking out our previous weekly wrap-up, where you'll find Debian 12.10, SystemRescue 12, KDE Plasma 6.3.3, PipeWire 1.4.1, Audacity 3.7.2, DXVK 2.6, Kitty 0.40, Rust Takes Root in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora Linux 43 to Feature RPM 6, uBlock Origin is the Most Popular Firefox Add-on, and more.

I wish you a great week ahead!