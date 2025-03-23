EndeavourOS Mercury Neo ISO Lands with Updated Packages

EndeavourOS Mercury Neo is out now, featuring updated core packages, bug fixes, and improvements for both online and offline installation options.

EndeavourOS has unveiled its latest refresh release, “Mercury Neo,” which introduces some enhancements and resolves several lingering issues from its predecessor, “Mercury.”

According to official announcements, this update focuses primarily on the offline installation environment, as well as several improvements to the online installation option.

Although some of these changes were addressed through hotfixes delivered to existing systems, EndeavourOS devs ultimately decided that a new ISO would better accommodate the most substantial improvements.

While those who already installed Mercury need not perform a new installation—especially if they keep their systems updated regularly—newcomers will find that Mercury Neo provides a more polished installation experience thanks to both updated core packages and a refined Calamares installer.

EndeavourOS Mercury Neo

Moreover, this release arrives with an updated set of packages, including:

Alongside these updated components, EndeavourOS also addressed multiple bugs. Most notably, the developers removed the xwaylandvideobridge from installation scripts due to its removal upstream, corrected a mirror-ranking issue causing some installations to fail, and eliminated outdated Nvidia options from the boot menu.

Furthermore, the auto-install option for Systemd now creates a more generous 2GB EFI partition, offering users increased flexibility to install multiple kernels or other customization choices.

For more information, see the release’s announcement. For those who opt for a fresh install, EndeavourOS Mercury Neo can be downloaded directly from the project website’s home page.