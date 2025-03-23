Rescuezilla 2.6 Released with Secure Boot Fixes and Updated Hardware Support

Rescuezilla 2.6 adds support for new hardware, updates UEFI Secure Boot shim, and temporarily removes Firefox in the Oracular release variant.

Rescuezilla, a well-known tool for disk imaging and recovery that provides a user-friendly graphical interface for performing backups, restores, and clones of hard drives and partitions, has just launched its latest version, 2.6.

Built on the Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular) release, it replaces its previous Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic) and 22.10 (Kinetic) variants, making it more suitable for modern hardware right out of the box. However, users should be aware that the Oracular variant currently ships without Mozilla Firefox, which the developers plan to reintroduce in an upcoming update.

One of the standout improvements in this release is an updated UEFI Secure Boot shim package (v1.58), critical for systems impacted by Microsoft’s Windows 11 update that recently raised the minimum “SBAT generation.”

With this fix in place, users no longer need to worry about the dreaded “SBAT self-check failed” errors when booting on Secure Boot-enabled systems. The fix also eliminates the “revoked UEFI bootloader” warning when creating bootable USB drives via Rufus, offering smoother and more reliable setup experiences.

Rescuezilla 2.6 also brings a new ISO variant layout containing slightly different video drivers and Linux kernel configurations.

The developers recommend selecting “Graphical Fallback Mode” from the boot menu for those encountering a blank screen during boot. If issues persist, trying an alternative ISO variant may resolve the problem.

Under-the-hood improvements in this release include:

Upgraded partclone from v0.3.27 to v0.3.33, bringing better performance and reliability for cloning tasks.

A leap forward in memory diagnostics with memtest86+ v7.00, replacing the older v5.31 version.

Fixes for querying drives in the Bionic 32-bit release, restoring functionality that had broken in version 2.5.

Temporary workaround to skip GPG checks on the Bionic 32-bit variant to ensure successful builds.

Lastly, localization has also received a refresh, so users can now enjoy improved or significantly updated translations in languages including Persian, Finnish, Romanian, Tamil, Norwegian Bokmal, and Japanese.

You can download the ISO image from the project website, burn it to a USB drive, and use the included tools to backup or restore your data. The changelog provides detailed information about all changes.