PipeWire 1.4.1 Brings Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

PipeWire 1.4.1 is a bugfix update that improves MIDI support on older kernels, fixes audio crashes, and enhances Bluetooth stability.

Only a week after its major 1.4 release, the PipeWire team has announced v1.4.1, the first bugfix update to this widely adopted Linux multimedia server that manages audio and video streams.

The new version handles SplitPCM channel misconfigurations more gracefully. This prevents the sudden disappearance of audio devices, a pesky problem that had previously disrupted many workflows.

In addition, the new release introduces backward compatibility for systems without UMP (USB MIDI Protocol) support, thus restoring MIDI functionality on older kernels and ALSA versions.

Developers would also appreciate a fix in the audioconvert component, which was crashing due to a misconfigured resampler channel count.

Beyond that, PipeWire 1.4.1 brings in a range of quality-of-life improvements and compilation fixes. The Bluetooth module, for instance, resolves a crashing issue that occurs when receiving an incoming call.

Lastly, the ROC module now requires version 0.4.0, ensuring reliability for real-time audio over network connections.

Refer to the changelog for more information about all changes in the new version.