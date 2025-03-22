Wine 10.4 Improves Vulkan Video Decoder

Wine 10.4 is out now with better PDB support, Vulkan video decoding updates, bug fixes, and more.

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

Wine 10.4 includes notable PDB (Program Database) support improvements in the DbgHelp library, which should help developers with more accurate debugging and analysis of applications.

Moreover, the WineD3D component now incorporates additional Vulkan video decoder support. At the same time, accessibility support has been introduced for the SysLink control.

Progress has also been made with the Bluetooth driver, which aims to offer smoother device pairing and communication. Of course, as with any new version, there are various bug fixes—28 in total—that address stability and performance concerns.

For instance, those of you playing Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath will be happy to learn that certain invisible units and tiberium-rendering issues have been addressed.

Moreover, fixes cover everything from dropdown glitches in the Battle.net client to rendering problems in Need for Speed: Shift and stability challenges in Firefox. Notably, the recent crash issues for Q-Dir and the black user interface rendering in iTunes 12.9.4 have also been resolved.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 10.4’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.