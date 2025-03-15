SystemRescue 12 Released with Bcachefs Support

SystemRescue, a lightweight Arch-based Linux distro designed as a powerful toolkit for data recovery, system repair, and disk management, has just released version 12, which includes a major upgrade to the LTS Linux kernel, moving to v6.12.19.

The release includes the latest version of the Xfce desktop environment, 4.20, packed with helpful command-line and GUI tools like GParted, cfdisk, fdisk, Grsync, GSmartControl, LSHW, Timeshift, and others to back up your system or repair the damage if something has happened to it.

The release’s highlight is the introduction of native support (including the necessary kernel module, file system tools, and integration in GParted) for Bcachefs, a next-generation copy-on-write file system with modern features such as data checksums and snapshots.

Moreover, the developers have implemented a workaround to prevent potential display glitches that could affect GRUB, plus several disk utilities have also been refreshed to provide a better user experience.

More specifically, GParted partition manager is now version 1.7, nwipe, a program that securely erases all the contents of disks at 0.38, and dump has been updated to 0.4b49. For more information, see the changelog. The installation ISO images are available for download here.