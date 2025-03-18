Vivaldi Browser 7.2 Boosts Performance with Faster Address Bar

Almost two months after its previous 7.1 release, Vivaldi has rolled out its second update in the 7.x series, v7.2. One of the most important improvements in this new release is the refined address bar, which now delivers more relevant suggestions faster.

This heightened responsiveness allows users to locate the websites they need without any frustrating delay.

Another highlight is the updated system behind the scenes, often referred to in technical terms as “optimized connection handling.” It noticeably reduces the time it takes to load certain pages, sometimes even doubling their speed.

Power users will also be pleased by a new system for keyboard shortcut priorities. Vivaldi already supports an extensive set of shortcuts, but this version adds fine-tuned control so users can decide whether browser-specific or page-specific commands should prevail.

Many of Vivaldi’s core components have also been refined to streamline daily tasks. The browser’s handling of emails, calendars, and feeds now allows for the direct creation of calendar events from messages or webpages, eliminating the need to transfer information manually.

Vivaldi Browser 7.2

Meanwhile, an improved mail interface simplifies the process of reordering multiple accounts, allowing individuals who rely on many inboxes to keep everything better organized.

For those who frequently monitor currency exchange rates, a newly introduced Currency Widget brings real-time conversion to Vivaldi’s dashboard, eliminating the extra step of checking another site or platform.

In addition, Vivaldi has made myriad adjustments to bookmarks, speed dials, panels, and UI elements. These changes include resolving issues with sorting and display in the bookmark manager, addressing stability concerns in downloads and web panels, and introducing polished icons for the speed dial interface.

On the back end, there have been updates to sync, tab stacking, crash prevention, and extension permissions, along with improvements to the built-in ad blocker and refinements to password settings and search options.

Mail, Calendar, and Feeds—the integrated productivity trio inside Vivaldi—have also received considerable attention. In particular, the development team continues to simplify inviting participants to calendar events, managing recurring tasks, and reliably syncing data with popular services.

Lastly, users who have encountered the occasional hiccup with file attachments, preview displays, or label management may now see that many of these issues have been remedied.

For more information on all the new features, refer to the release announcement. The downloads are available on the project’s website.