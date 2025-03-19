Pebble is Back: Introducing Two Open-Source Smartwatches

At the end of January, we shared some exciting news: after spending nine years in obscurity, the iconic Pebble smartwatches were on the verge of making a comeback. But guess what? Things just got even better.

The folks at rePebble have just unveiled Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2, two brand-new devices running an open-source PebbleOS. These watches promise a healthy dose of nostalgia—featuring that iconic e-paper always-on display and reliable physical buttons—while delivering modern conveniences like improved battery life, speaker functionality, and broader app compatibility.

Both Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 run the open-source version of PebbleOS, which retains many of the classic Pebble functions, including notifications, watchfaces, alarms, timers, and simple fitness tracking.

According to rePebble, most of the 10,000+ Pebble apps and watchfaces will work right out of the box. However, a few may require updates to accommodate the new hardware, especially on the larger display of the Core Time 2.

Additionally, rePebble is preparing a fresh companion app for iPhone and Android, with a team of former Pebble veterans collaborating on its development. Since the entire operating system is open-source, coding enthusiasts are encouraged to share ideas, report bugs, or contribute to firmware enhancements on GitHub and Discord.

Core 2 Duo

Described as a direct “do-over” of the beloved Pebble 2, the Core 2 Duo resembles the classic model but with significant hardware upgrades. It sports an ultra-crisp 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display, a lightweight polycarbonate frame, and water resistance (targeting IPX8).

Perhaps most notably, it boasts a 30-day battery life, a massive jump from the original Pebble 2’s single-week span.

Moreover, this watch features an upgraded Nordic nRF52840 BLE chip, a more reliable linear resonance actuator (for quieter and more powerful vibrations), and a microphone-and-speaker combo to facilitate voice-based apps.

Core 2 Duo is scheduled to start shipping in July at a price of $149. According to rePebble, the only way to secure one is via pre-order—they will not be available in stores.

Core Time 2

While Core 2 Duo aims to satisfy fans of the smaller Pebble 2 form factor, the new Core Time 2 goes after those craving a larger, more colorful display and a premium aesthetic.

Scheduled for a December release at $225, this model includes a 1.5-inch, 64-color e-paper display—the same size the long-rumored Pebble Time 2 would have offered. Notably, Core Time 2 also features a touchscreen, metal frame and buttons, and an estimated 30-day battery life.

Furthermore, its sensor lineup includes a heart rate monitor, plus the usual accelerometer, barometer, and compass. The creators note they have been working on “complications” reminiscent of those on the Apple Watch, enabling quick access to real-time data (like weather or calendar updates) by simply tapping on the screen.

For those who love tinkering with software, the open-source PebbleOS allows developers to customize watchfaces and apps or adapt the myriad of apps already available for older Pebble devices.

How to Pre-Order

rePebble advises enthusiasts to act swiftly if they plan on snagging either of these new watches. The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 will be manufactured in limited quantities, largely due to finite supplies of essential display components.

The recommended route is pre-ordering on store.repebble.com since they will not be sold in retail outlets. Fortunately, rePebble promises a flexible refund policy, allowing those who change their minds to receive a full refund any time before the watch ships.

For more information, see the announcement.