Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 11 (Mar 10 – 16, 2025)

Welcome to week eleven of Linuxiac's 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted resource for all things Linux & open source. Here's a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (March 10 – 16).
Linux Distributions
On the Linux distributions front, we covered the latest Debian 12 “Bookworm” series update, 12.10. Plus, Arch-based SystemRescue released a new major version, and the lightweight Sparky Linux refreshed its semi-rolling edition.
- Debian 12.10 Rolls Out with Security and Stability Improvements
- SystemRescue 12 Released with Bcachefs Support
- Sparky Semi-Rolling 2025.03 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
Software Updates
Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.
- KDE Plasma 6.3.3 Desktop Environment Released
- KDE Frameworks 6.12 Is Out; Here’s What’s New
- PipeWire 1.4.1 Brings Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements
- Audacity 3.7.2 Patch Release Fixes Crashes and Enhances Stability
- LXD 6.3 Brings Pure Storage Driver, Improved GPU Pass-Through
- DXVK 2.6 Brings Nvidia Reflex Support
- GStreamer 1.26 Released: H.266, LCEVC, and Enhanced Closed Captions Arrive
- Kitty 0.40 Terminal Emulator Brings Variable Font Sizes
- March’s Steam Client Update Brings Remote Demo Installation
- Navidrome 0.55 Music Server & Streamer Brings Major Overhaul
Must-Reads You Can’t-Miss
This week has been packed with exciting news from the Linux and FOSS ecosystem, so stay tuned and don’t miss out. Here they are.
- Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
- Rust Takes Root in Ubuntu 25.10
- uBlock Origin is the Most Popular Firefox Add-on
- KDE’s X11 Support to Continue Until Plasma 7
- Garuda Linux Introduces COSMIC Desktop
- What to Expect from LXQt 2.2 Desktop Environment
- Fedora Linux 43 to Feature RPM 6
- Dash to Panel GNOME Extension Needs Your Help
Well, that was all. If you missed last week’s news, you can catch up by checking out our previous weekly wrap-up, where you’ll find Garuda Linux “Broadwing,” Tails 6.13, PipeWire 1.4, KeePassXC 2.7.10, Wine 10.3, Samba 4.22, Xen 4.20, Firefox 136, Thunderbird 136, how to install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04, and many more.
I wish you a great week ahead!