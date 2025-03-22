EU OS Is a New Community-Led Linux Alternative for Europe’s Public Sector

EU OS is a new—still in the idea stage—Fedora-based Linux project designed to provide the EU public sector with secure, sovereign, and eco-friendly computing.

Here’s something interesting that caught my attention recently—a new community-led project called “EU OS” that plans to offer a free, Fedora-based Linux operating system specifically tailored for Europe’s public sector.

First and foremost, this initiative is still in its very early phases—the official project documentation includes a conspicuous warning that, at the moment, it is “a work in progress.” Simply put, you haven’t released anything yet — no install ISO, no alpha version, not even some technical details. Just an idea at this point.

It is designed as a Proof-of-Concept built upon Fedora Linux, complemented by the KDE Plasma desktop environment. According to the developers, countries could add a specialized “national layer,” regions could add their own enhancements, and individual organizations could fine-tune additional functionalities.

This layered approach is planned to allow administrators to combine shared core elements—including user management, device provisioning, software deployment, and data handling—with more targeted adjustments. As a result, developers and IT experts can focus on local priorities without losing sight of collective European interests.

Moreover, EU OS aims to embody the “public money, public code” principle, whereby software funded by the government is open for everyone to use, improve, and share. That philosophy is expected to spur innovations well beyond European borders, as no per-seat licensing fees and flexible standards attract fresh ideas from both the public and private spheres.

Looking ahead, the project plans to leverage CI workflows to build an “atomic operating system,” run installation trials on various hardware, and demonstrate real-world Proof-of-Concept among early-adopting organizations.

Meanwhile, supporters hope that the European Commission itself will step in by hosting EU OS on a dedicated platform and providing substantial backing.

So, let’s make it clear – even though the name EU OS might suggest a connection to the European Union (as well as a strong reference in the logo), it doesn’t actually seem to have any official ties to the EU organization itself. In my opinion, the name is a bit misleading, and it’s easy to see how people might mistake it for an official EU initiative – but it’s not.

One more thing about the logo—maybe it’s worth rethinking. The mouse cursors replacing the familiar stars kind of look like missiles being launched or fighters, at least to me. That imagery doesn’t really match the message the abbreviation “EU” is meant to convey.

Last but definitely not least, I find the choice of Fedora as the base a little surprising. Since Fedora is largely developed in the U.S. (by Red Hat, which IBM owns), it doesn’t exactly scream “European.” With a strong European option like (open)SUSE available, Fedora doesn’t strike me as the most obvious foundation for a project calling itself EU OS.

For more information, visit the project’s website.