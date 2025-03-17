MuseScore Studio 4.5 Notation App Released

MuseScore Studio, a free and open-source music notation software that allows users to create, edit, and play sheet music and is one of the best in its class, released its brand new 4.5 version.

The most eye-catching change is the fresh new logo and branding, but of course, looks aren’t everything—there are a whole bunch of improvements, beginning with the dynamic marking process. Indeed, you can now place and swap dynamics directly in the score without missing a beat.

This “speedy input” approach enables a smooth flow of creativity, since you can assign or modify dynamic markings through a helpful popup and convenient keyboard shortcuts.

Another major highlight is the all-new percussion input panel. The brand-new “drum pad” layout not only simplifies the note-entry process but also fully integrates with MuseSounds percussion libraries.

Moreover, this feature has been designed to be accessible to all musicians—including those who rely on keyboard shortcuts or other assistive technologies.

MuseScore Studio 4.5 open-source notation app

For composers transitioning from Finale, MuseScore Studio 4.5 brings in a suite of workflow enhancements that might feel very familiar. You can now move measures between systems, utilize the convenient “input by duration” mode, and copy and paste by dragging selections.

Engraving capabilities have also been refined to include large time signatures, laissez-vibrer (l.v.) ties, text masking through barlines, and auto-placement of partial ties, courtesy clefs, and key/time signatures at repeats or jumps—capabilities that set MuseScore Studio apart from other notation apps.

You can also specify exactly which staves will display certain markings, thanks to new system markings via the “Layout” panel (formerly “Instruments”). On top of that, the update includes improvements to horizontal spacing, lyric spacing, and multi-measure rest styling, enabling you to produce even more professional-looking scores.

Lastly, there are improvements on the playback front, such as enhanced “let ring” features for guitar passages and extended support for l.v. ties when using MuseSounds, MS Basic, or even certain VST instruments. The new percussion sounds also open up possibilities for creating fuller, more intricate drum scores.

For more information, see the announcement. If you’re eager to get your hands on MuseScore Studio 4.5, an in-app notification about the update should arrive soon for Windows and macOS users. Those who want to skip the wait can simply download the new version directly.

Linux users can download the AppImage from the project’s Download or GitHub Releases pages. The software is also available in Flatpak and Snap formats.