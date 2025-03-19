Plasma 6 Finally Lands in Kali Linux 2025.1a

Kali Linux 2025.1a is here with Plasma 6.3, a refreshed theme, and major updates for Raspberry Pi, Xfce 4.20, and NetHunter.

Kali Linux 2025.1a, a Debian-based distribution aimed at advanced penetration testing and security auditing, is now available for download, marking its first major update of the year.

Originally intended to be 2025.1, the release got slightly rebranded after the Kali developers discovered a last-minute bug in one of the packages, prompting them to produce updated images swiftly.

This release brings a major update to its desktop environments: KDE Plasma 6.3 and Xfce 4.20. KDE enthusiasts will be particularly excited about Plasma 6 (finally available in Kali), as it offers a significantly revamped interface, including refreshed desktop visuals.

Xfce has also undergone a major software bump, jumping from version 4.18 to 4.20, with improvements that fine-tune the user experience. Notably, the developers have introduced helpful new keyboard shortcuts for users transitioning from other operating systems, making desktop navigation faster and more intuitive.

Moreover, the Kali team continues its tradition of refreshing the overall theme with each new calendar year. The 2025 edition features an overhauled aesthetic, showcasing updated boot menus, an eye-catching login screen, and a sleek set of desktop wallpapers for both Kali and Kali Purple editions.

On the SBCs side, Kali 2025.1a continues to expand support for Raspberry Pi devices, incorporating a new kernel and improved firmware management. This change means users get better functionality and compatibility right out of the box, especially if they have the brand-new Raspberry Pi 5.

However, because the underlying architecture has shifted to the kernel from Raspberry Pi OS, those who already have a 5.15-based kernel on older installations may find it simpler to start fresh with the new 2025.1a image rather than performing a direct upgrade.

The Pi community will also appreciate the reorganized partition layout, designed to align more closely with Raspberry Pi OS conventions and help reduce the complexities of editing boot configuration files.

Finally, as with every new update, Kali aims to provide a formidable toolkit for its users, and 2025.1a introduces more than just a few new software items. For instance, the Windows reverse shell payload generator hoaxshell has been added, offering pentesters an additional tool to employ in advanced scenarios. Numerous packages have also received minor or major revisions.

For users looking to upgrade from an earlier version, using the sudo apt full-upgrade command is recommended to ensure a smooth transition to the new release. If you plan a new installation, the distro is available for download from the project’s website.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Kali Linux 2025.1a.