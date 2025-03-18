PeerTube 7.1 Expands Podcast 2.0 and Apple Podcast Support

Three months after its major 7.0 release, PeerTube, a decentralized video hosting platform developed as an alternative to centralized ones such as YouTube, rolled out the first update to the series, version 7.1.

We’ll start by saying that the “About” pages have undergone a thoughtful redesign and now deliver a streamlined user experience, providing essential details about the platform—such as a description, usage terms, and key rules—in a clear, approachable format.

Moreover, better platform identification is another highlight of this update. With version 7.1, the address of the platform hosting each video is now highlighted, and a simple click provides a handy explanation of where the content originates, thus allowing viewers to explore all the videos available on remote platforms.

Another cool feature centers on podcasts. Recognizing that many people like to listen on the go, PeerTube has improved its support for Podcast 2.0 standards, ensuring creators can distribute and manage their shows more efficiently.

Even better, these upgrades now enable channels to be submitted directly to Apple Podcasts, provided the channel owner has added the required banner, avatar, and description.

Moreover, PeerTube’s revised view protocol and upgrades to p2p-media-loader are also on the table. The new view protocol, which reduces communication overhead within the federation, is now the default. Additionally, those who frequently watch live PeerTube broadcasts in low-latency mode will appreciate the more reliable playback experience from the library updates.

On the social networking front, the Mastodon verification option is another welcome perk. Users and administrators can now add a simple line of HTML in their PeerTube channel descriptions or platform homepages to confirm their Mastodon accounts—essentially building a bridge between two popular federated services.

Visit the changelog for a detailed list of all improvements and bug fixes in PeerTube 7.1. For more information, see the announcement.