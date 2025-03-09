Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 10 (Mar 3 – 9, 2025)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Firefox & Thunderbird 136, Garuda "Broadwing," Tails 6.13, PipeWire 1.4, Wine 10.3, KeePassXC 2.7.10, Xen 4.20, and more.

Welcome to Week Ten of Linuxiac’s 2025 Weekly Roundup—your trusted resource for all things Linux & open source. Here’s a summary of all the major Linux and FOSS highlights during the past week (March 3 – 9).

Linux Distributions

On the Linux distributions front, we covered the latest Arch-based Garuda “Broadwing” release. Plus, the privacy-focused Tails and Clonezilla Live—built for system backups and recovery—also rolled out updates.

Software Updates

Apart from the distro releases, here’s a summary of the latest open-source software updates that earned a spot in our Linux & FOSS news this past week.

Tutorials That Make a Difference

This week’s guide is for audio geeks who want to install Spotify easily and seamlessly on their Ubuntu 24.04 LTS systems.

