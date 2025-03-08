Wine 10.3 Brings Improved Wayland Clipboard Support

Wine 10.3 is out with Wayland clipboard support, Vulkan video decoding in WineD3D, Bluetooth driver improvements, and more bug fixes.

The Wine Project, a compatibility layer renowned for enabling Linux and macOS users to run Windows applications, has officially released version 10.3 as the third maintenance update to the stable 10.x series.

This update introduces several notable enhancements, including clipboard support in the Wayland driver—a long-awaited feature for users of modern Linux desktop environments.

Additionally, initial Vulkan video decoder support has been implemented in WineD3D, a DirectX-to-OpenGL wrapper, paving the way for better video playback performance in applications relying on Direct3D.

Other improvements include the bundled Compiler-RT library for ARM builds, making Wine more robust on ARM-based devices, and various header fixes for Winelib C++ support, which should improve compatibility for developers porting Windows applications to Unix-like systems.

Work on the Bluetooth driver has also progressed, alongside numerous bug fixes addressing crashes and performance issues across various applications and games.

Lastly, 18 bug fixes have been implemented, tackling issues across different software categories, with the most notable being:

Fixed Unreal Engine games checking for a specific VC runtime registry key, ensuring smoother launches.

Resolved a Steam.exe startup failure, which previously resulted in hangs during loading on Wine 10.2.

Fixed Quicken 2004 startup failure in Wine 10.2 Noble.

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 10.3’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page for those interested in trying out or upgrading their current installation. The binary packages for various distributions are expected to be available shortly.