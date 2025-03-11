What to Expect from LXQt 2.2 Desktop Environment

LXQt 2.2 desktop environment is coming with better Wayland support, improved QTerminal, and fixes across the board.

The lightweight LXQt 2.2 desktop environment is set to arrive in mid-April, and the developers have shared a sneak peek at the new features. We’ve rounded up the highlights for our readers, so here they are.

One of the most significant changes is the attention paid to the Wayland session. Distributions can now define a default compositor and screen locker system-wide, and brand-new man pages have been added for easier reference. Also, configuration files have been updated to support the latest compositor version.

Regarding usability, Input Settings is partially enabled again under Wayland, reintroducing workable elements such as cursor theme adjustments. Notably, when you enable this feature in “Appearance Settings,” the cursor theme applies to LXQt and GTK applications, smoothing out potential visual inconsistencies across your desktop.

Moreover, several Wayland-related fixes extend into various LXQt modules. For instance, PcManFm-Qt now handles desktop icon arrangements per screen, giving each display its own independent layout. LXQt Runner, used for quickly launching apps, introduces a configurable width option on Wayland, corrects multi-monitor positioning, and mimics X11 by closing on a second shortcut press.

QTerminal will receive a reworked preferences dialog, now neatly organized into several panes. Meanwhile, an “Activate on mouse over” feature for the subterminal ensures a more fluid multitasking experience, especially when juggling multiple commands at once.

Furthermore, cursor blinking is finally enabled, and there’s now the option to hide the mouse cursor after a certain timeout, which helps deliver a cleaner look while you type. On top of that, a fix has been introduced to prompt you before closing the terminal if there are still running processes—meaning fewer accidental terminations of important tasks.

QTerminal also addresses text rendering issues for various non-standard characters, while app transparency and font dialog quirks on X11 have been ironed out. Even minor but irritating behaviors—such as the terminal displaying in the taskbar under certain window managers—have been resolved.

Over on the lxqt-panel side, the new release adds the ability to color text and add tooltips within the “Custom Command” widget, which should help users quickly identify their commands at a glance. Additionally, there’s now a convenient way to exclude certain applications from showing up in the Taskbar widget, which is perfect for those who prefer a cleaner panel.

Besides those improvements, there are plenty of smaller but equally welcome enhancements peppered throughout:

PCManFM-Qt : Tab sizing is now more accommodating of large text labels, and the filter bar can be cleared using the backspace key. Plus, advanced users will appreciate that you can pass custom arguments when opening a directory in the terminal.

: Tab sizing is now more accommodating of large text labels, and the filter bar can be cleared using the backspace key. Plus, advanced users will appreciate that you can pass custom arguments when opening a directory in the terminal. ScreenGrab : A new notification setting is on the way, and the tool prevents multiple launches, so there will be no more accidental screenshots piling up.

: A new notification setting is on the way, and the tool prevents multiple launches, so there will be no more accidental screenshots piling up. Notifications : A “zero timeout” option now allows notifications to remain visible until you close them manually, which is particularly useful if you tend to step away from your machine.

: A “zero timeout” option now allows notifications to remain visible until you close them manually, which is particularly useful if you tend to step away from your machine. Man Pages : All man pages have been updated. If you love digging into detailed documentation, you’ll appreciate the care that went into revising these.

: All man pages have been updated. If you love digging into detailed documentation, you’ll appreciate the care that went into revising these. General Housekeeping: Expect further cleanup of source files, the inclusion of new translations (such as Georgian), and other behind-the-scenes maintenance.

For more information on all expected changes, refer to the announcement.