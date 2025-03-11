Sparky Semi-Rolling 2025.03 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Debian-based Sparky semi-rolling 2025.03 update is out now featuring Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.1, and more.

The Sparky Linux team has rolled out the latest ISO images of Sparky 2025.03—its first semi-rolling update of the year—for all enthusiasts of this lightweight Debian-based distribution, aligning with the Debian testing line and ensuring users receive the latest enhancements and security updates.

The new ISO images are powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, plus additional kernel versions, such as 6.13, 6.6 LTS, and 6.1 LTS, also reside in Sparky’s repositories, which means users can choose the kernel that best aligns with their specific hardware and performance needs.

Furthermore, the repository lists are now converted to a new format, effectively guiding the transition to Trixie. Desktop environment enthusiasts will be delighted to see that Sparky 2025.03 features the latest Xfce 4.20, LXQt 2.1, MATE 1.26, and Openbox 3.6.1.

In addition, the distribution ships with a handful of popular software updates: Midori 11.5, Thunderbird 128.7.0esr, LibreOffice 24.8, and VLC 3.0.21. In the Sparky repositories, you can also find the latest Firefox 136 for those who prefer Mozilla’s flagship browser.

Another welcome refinement is the adoption of Calamares 3.3.14, now built with Qt6. However, Sparky 2025.03 arrives with a few hiccups. Currently, encrypting an entire disk or a root partition during the Calamares installation does not function properly, although the Sparky CLI installer still allows for the encryption of a separate home partition if necessary.

Additionally, the team has temporarily suspended the UKUI desktop due to ongoing technical challenges. The KDE ISO image for the 2025 series is also paused for now as the developers navigate changes in KDE Plasma from version 5 to 6. Instead, those interested can download the KDE 2024.12 ISO image.

For those opting for a fresh install, Sparky 2025.03 semi-rolling is available in various versions, including LXQt, KDE, MATE, Xfce, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text mode), available from the project’s download page.

For new installations, users should note that the live user password remains “live” while the root password is left empty.

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information.