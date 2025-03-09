Learn how to install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with this step-by-step guide. Use the APT or Snap approach to enjoy your favorite music.

Spotify, a digital music and podcast streaming service that gives users access to millions of songs, albums, and podcasts from artists worldwide, needs no introduction. Since you’re here, you must be looking to add this awesome software to your Ubuntu system. Well, you’re in the right place.

In this guide, I’ll explain two different ways to install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The first—and my recommended method—is using a standard APT package. The second option is installing it as a Snap application, which is easier since it’s entirely GUI-based, but it has some drawbacks.

I won’t discuss Snap’s downsides here since that’s not our focus, but I will say that the main ones are slower startup times, increased disk usage, auto-updates without user control, (sometimes) permissions and file access issues, and so on. That’s why, to ensure the best user experience, I recommend installing Spoify on Ubuntu as an APT package. The choice is, of course, entirely up to you.

Install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (APT Approach)

Step 1: Install Prerequisites

Before we begin, install the Curl command-line tool if you haven’t already—it’s needed for the next step.

sudo apt install curl Code language: Bash ( bash )

Step 2: Import Spotify’s GPG Key

We should download and import Spotify’s signed GPG keys on our Ubuntu 24.04 system to ensure that the packages we receive to install Spotify are genuine.

curl -sS https://download.spotify.com/debian/pubkey_C85668DF69375001.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor --yes -o /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/spotify.gpg Code language: Bash ( bash )

Download & import Spotify’s GPG key.

Notice that none of the commands generate output.

Step 3: Add Spotify’s Visual Studio Code Repository

After importing Spotify’s GPG keys, we’ll add its official repository to our Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system. The best part? From now on, if a new version is released, the update package will be made available with the rest of your system’s regular updates.

echo "deb https://repository.spotify.com stable non-free" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list Code language: Bash ( bash )

Import official Spotify’s repository.

Before we proceed with Spotify installation on our Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system, we should update the list of available packages. So, run the below command to refresh Ubuntu’s software repositories index.

sudo apt update Code language: Bash ( bash )

Updating Ubuntu’s repositories index.

As you can see from the output above, the Spotify repository is now available on your system and ready to be used.

Step 5: Install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Everything is already prepared for the actual installation. To install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, run the following command and wait for the installation to complete.

sudo apt install spotify-client Code language: Bash ( bash )

Installing Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Step 6: Run Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

You can start using Spotify by launching it from Ubuntu’s dash. Search for “spotify” and click to run it when its icon appears.

Run Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

And that’s all! Just log in to your account—or create a free one if you haven’t yet—and start enjoying your favorite artists.

Spotify runs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

If you later decide to uninstall the application (for some reason), you can do so easily by running the APT command below:

sudo apt remove spotify-client Code language: Bash ( bash )

Install Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Snap Approach)

The second way to install Spotify on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is through the App Center as a Snap package. Just open the App Center, type “spotify” in the search bar, and click on it when it appears in the results.

Search for Spotify in the App Center.

From here on, things are simple. Just click on the “Install” button.

Installing Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

You’ll be prompted to enter your user password. Just type it in, click “Authenticate,” and wait for the installation to finish.

Installing Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Once Spotify is installed, you can close the App Center, find the app in Ubuntu’s dash, and launch it. To uninstall it, follow a similar approach using the App Center. This time, however, click the down arrow symbol on the “Open” button and select “Uninstall” from the submenu.

Uninstalling Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Finally, if you’re more comfortable with the command line, you can install Spotify as a Snap package (saving you all the mouse clicking above) by running in the Terminal app:

sudo snap install spotify Code language: Bash ( bash )

To uninstall it:

sudo snap remove spotify

Conclusion

As this guide shows, installing Spotify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is straightforward, whether you choose the APT method for a traditional package installation or the Snap approach.

If you encounter any issues, let me know in the comments below, and I’ll be happy to help. Thanks for your time and for using this tutorial. Happy streaming!