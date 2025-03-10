March’s Steam Client Update Brings Remote Demo Installation

Valve has just rolled out a fresh update for the Steam client, which will be automatically downloaded for users. It brings a wealth of new features and improvements to the platform. Here are the highlights.

A noteworthy addition for many gamers is installing or uninstalling demos remotely from one’s profile games list. Moreover, those bothered by repetitive in-game notifications when reconnecting to Steam will be pleased to hear that the client now avoids re-sending notifications for friends currently in a game.

The new release also refines the Backup Game Files process, ensuring it completes correctly. Additionally, the update addresses a previously reported error on the Downloads page when a Free to Play game is removed during installation. Windows 11 users will appreciate that the Steam/WebHelper process no longer triggers location queries—this fix quells concerns about Steam requesting location data, which the client never actually did.

On the feature front, Game Notes receive substantial attention. Perhaps the most exciting highlight is their availability on the web: players can now view, edit, and manage notes directly under the “My Notes” option on the “My Game Content” menu.

For users who prefer a more flexible workflow, the ability to paste inline images, drag and drop content, and switch between viewing all notes or a single one when resizing the window further demonstrates Steam’s push for smoother note-taking. Valve has also confirmed plans to bring Game Notes to the Steam Mobile app in the near future.

Regarding Remote Play and Game Recording, Valve has fixed streaming video in Monster Hunters Wilds and also addressed issues with recording video for the same game. Screenshots and videos copied to the clipboard are now also pasted correctly in most programs.

The latest Steam client update also refines Big Picture Mode. New conveniences include a link to Game Notes under the “Your Stuff” section, offering a quick way to view important information outside the overlay. Furthermore, common irritants—like text input occasionally failing after reopening the overlay—have been remedied, ensuring a smoother on-screen keyboard experience.

A host of Steam Input improvements also stand out, including support for more gyroscope polling rates, improved Fightstick button functionality, and better handling of hardware, such as the Zuiki Mascon controllers for Nintendo Switch and the 8BitDo Micro gamepad.

Lastly, this update addresses several Linux-specific bugs concerning Steam Play compatibility settings and touchscreen input in Gamescope. On macOS, the Steam client should no longer intermittently crash when closing the Update News dialog.

For more information on all changes, see Valve’s announcement.