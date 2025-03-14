KDE Frameworks 6.12 Is Out, Here’s What’s New

A month after its previous 6.11 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.12, expanding its collection of add-on libraries to Qt and enhancing functionality available to developers across various platforms.

In this release, Baloo, the file indexing and file search framework for KDE Plasma, refines file content indexing by preventing race conditions when updated files are processed and stopping extraction attempts if indexing fails.

Breeze Icons has tackled several minor bugs and added symbolic links to improve icon clarity for frequently used functions, such as value-decrease and value-increase. KCalendarCore now avoids crashes if a recurring event contains an invalid or missing period, showcasing KDE’s focus on stability and user-friendliness.

Other noteworthy improvements appear in KConfig, which resolves double unescaping of config keys, and in KConfigWidgets, where KRecentFilesAction no longer makes unnecessary calls to QMimeDatabase. Meanwhile, KFileMetaData ensures its dump utility is always built, even when tests are disabled, and addresses compatibility issues for libraries like Exiv2.

KImageformats has received extensive updates for handling different image formats, including HEIF, AVIF, and JXR. It now supports rotation, metadata, and subtle improvements for color profiles.

KIO’s changes focus on practicality: the component now blocks file or folder names that begin with “~USERNAME,” preventing naming pitfalls, and introduces new search providers like Fedora Packages.

Kirigami, a user interface framework for mobile and convergent applications, benefits from better width and height binding in its ScrollablePage, while it also polishes the user experience around disabled colors. KTextEditor picks up new commands, such as direct camel- and subword-movement actions, and introduces a convenient “Copy as HTML” context menu feature for text exports.

For those who prefer to build from source, the entire codebase for Frameworks 6.12 is available for download from KDE’s official website. On Linux, the recommended approach is to install binary packages from your distribution’s repositories.

Visit the official release announcement for more detailed information about KDE Frameworks 6.12, including a full list of updates and bug fixes.