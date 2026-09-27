Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 39, 2026 (September 21 – 27)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Sparky 2026.09, Systemd 262, COSMIC Desktop 1.9, Kitty 0.49, Samba 4.25, Ubuntu kernels move to weekly releases, and more.

Welcome to Week 39 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from September 21 to 27.

Linux Distributions

This week brought only one update in the Linux world, and I’ve covered it in the articles below.

Software Updates

Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 38 of 2026 (September 14 to 20), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Garuda Linux, Fedora 45 Beta, Raspberry Pi OS September Update, GNOME 51, VirtualBox 7.2.18, RustFS 1.0, Firefox 156, Wine 11.18, VLC 3.0.24, Java 27, KDE Plasma 6.8 Enters Final Polishing, LibreOffice 26.8 Sets Download Record, and many more.

Keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!