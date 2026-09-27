Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 39, 2026 (September 21 – 27)

Welcome to Week 39 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from September 21 to 27.
Linux Distributions
This week brought only one update in the Linux world, and I’ve covered it in the articles below.
Software Updates
Additionally, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Systemd 262 Released With Static PID 1 Builds and Better Container, TPM, and VM Support
- COSMIC Desktop 1.9 Adds COSMIC Viewer, On-Screen Keyboard
- Budgie Desktop 10.10.3 Released With Menu Favorites, Free Desktop Icon Placement
- Noctalia 5.2 Wayland Shell Released With New Window Switcher
- GNOME 50.5 Released With Numerous Bug and Security Fixes
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.16 Adds Built-In Log Viewer
- Flatpak 1.18.3 Released With Security and Regression Fixes
- Kitty 0.49 Terminal Emulator Lands With Custom Shaders and Faster Performance
- Rsync 3.5.1 Fixes Path Regressions, Adds Protocol 33
- OpenShot 4.0.1 Video Editor Improves Razor Tool, Timeline Editing, and Linux Support
- Samba 4.25 Released With New High-Availability and Clustering Features
- FreeRDP 3.32 Adds Microsoft Entra Integration on Linux
- Sublime Text 4213 Code Editor Adds Python 3.14, File Icon Themes
- Apprise 2.0 Notification Tool Released With Smarter Retries and Async Support
- Wireshark 4.6.9 Packet Analyzer Fixes 19 Security Vulnerabilities
- Shelly 3.1.5 Arch Linux Package Manager Expands AUR Support
- What’s Up Docker 9.0 Released With SQLite Backend, RBAC, and API Tokens
- DavMail 7.0 Exchange Gateway Released With Faster Microsoft 365 Sync
- NotepadNext 0.15 Code Editor Adds Split Editor Shortcuts, Better Tab Controls
- PhotoPrism AI-Powered Photos App Gets Better Face Detection
- Fwupd 2.1.8 Adds New Hardware Support and Firmware Update Fixes
- Incus 7.5 Adds OVN Child Networks, Live Instance Moves
- Fastfetch 2.69 System Information Tool Adds Animated Logos, Better Linux Support
- git-bug 0.11 Adds a Full Web UI for Issues and Code Browsing
- PeaZip 11.3 File Archiver Adds Safer PEA Extraction
- Rspamd 4.2 Spam Filtering System Adds Deeper Office and SVG Attachment Analysis
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Mageia 9 Support Ends September 30, Upgrade to Mageia 10
- Ubuntu Kernels Move to Weekly Releases for Faster CVE Fixes
- KDE Picks Enterprise, Documentation, and Styling as New Goals
- Klassik Revives the KDE 3 Desktop on Modern Plasma 6
- Konveyor Brings Niri-Like Scrolling Tiling to KDE Plasma
- Steam Tests New Pyrowave Codec on Linux and SteamOS
- Valve Unveils Lepton for Running Android Games on Linux
- Firefox Smart Window Expands in Beta With Built-In AI Assistant
- systemd Gets Built-In System Reporting With systemd-report
- OBS Studio 33 Nears Release: Here’s What to Expect
- KeePassXC 2.8 Is Taking Shape: Here’s What to Expect
- Solus Linux Adopts Formal AI and LLM Contribution Policy
- virtio-nvgpu Brings Shared NVIDIA GPU Access to Linux KVM Guests
- Peppermint OS Starts Its Shift from X.Org to XLibre
- NetBSD 10.2 Released With New Hardware Support and Security Fixes
- postmarketOS Is Now Nura After Major Project Rebrand
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 38 of 2026 (September 14 to 20), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Garuda Linux, Fedora 45 Beta, Raspberry Pi OS September Update, GNOME 51, VirtualBox 7.2.18, RustFS 1.0, Firefox 156, Wine 11.18, VLC 3.0.24, Java 27, KDE Plasma 6.8 Enters Final Polishing, LibreOffice 26.8 Sets Download Record, and many more.
Keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!